Michigan Senator Under Fire For Comments To Female Reporter

Senator Peter Lucido (R-Shelby Township) is getting heat for comments he made recently to a female reporter about a group of high school boys that could “have a lot of fun” with her.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Michigan Advance reporter Allison Donahue, was interviewing Lucido outside the Senate chamber when he asked her if she had heard of De La Salle, a high school visiting the capitol that day.

When 22-year-old Donahue said she hadn't, Lucido's response was the source of the inappropriate remark.

“It’s an all boys’ school,” he said. “You should hang around! You could have a lot of fun with these boys, or they could have a lot of fun with you.”

In a thread of tweets from Donahue, she said she had her recorder still recording as the interview had just wrapped meaning she was able to have proof of the unfortunate incident. Something not many people in a situation like this can have.

When Lucido was asked for a response on the matter he did not deny the remark but did say he feels it was taken out of context and out of proportion and does not feel an apology to Donahue is necessary.

An article that was supposed to be about Lucido's response to a story by the Detroit Metro Times turned into a story about the situation Donahue experienced where she said, "It’s time to hold powerful men accountable for saying sexist things to young women."

Whether people decide to "take sides" on the matter or not, women in media like Environment & Energy Policy Advisor for Governor Whitmer, Kara Cook, say they are "unfortunately not surprised" by this and share Donahue's sentiment, "this needs to stop."