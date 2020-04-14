Michigan's U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters will take part in a live town hall meeting to discuss healthcare, unemployment, COVID-19, and help for small businesses in our state. The senators are also expected to discuss Michigan's future as we emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

The town hall is a collaborative effort facilitated by several Detroit TV stations. It airs Thursday (4/16) at 7 pm on WDIV, WXYZ, and WJBK and will also stream on the affiliated stations' websites.

You can use this form to submit a question for the senators.