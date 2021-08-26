Last Summer Meteor Shower and a Look at Michigan’s September 2021 Night Sky

A guide to the September night sky and the last meteor shower of the summer for 2021.

Aurigid Meteor Shower August 28 through September 5

The first exciting night sky event comes a few days ahead of the start of September. From August 28 to September 5, the Aurigid Meteor Shower will peak with 6 meteors passing through the sky an hour. While that may not seem like many, one thing to keep in mind is that night temperatures will likely not be so favorable until Spring 2022 for viewing meteor showers. The shower’s peak will be close to the new moon, so moonlight will not cause much interference.

September Northern Lights

Courtesy of Vishnu Chander

September marks a change and seasons and with it comes the possibility of viewing the Northern Lights as the aurora begins to shift hemispheres. It's the perfect opportunity to make a trip north and away from the lights to enjoy nature.

September 10 Comet 4P/Faye at Perihelion

Long Tran The

Space Tourism Guide says early risers will be treated to a view of the Comet 4P/Face is approaching its closest point to the sun. The best time to view is September 10, between 2:00 a.m. and 5 a.m. to find the comet as it streaks through the constellation Taurus.

September 22 Fall Equinox

Matt Cardy

The Autumn Equinox is the first day of the autumn season and occurs when the sun passes the equator moving from the northern to the southern hemisphere. The North Pole begins to tilt away from the sun. The length of day versus night is almost the same. The Harvest Moon is the first full moon that occurs nearest to the Fall Equinox. This year's Harvest Moon occurs on September 22.

