Have You Seen This Michigan Serial Car Thief?

Police are looking for a Michigan woman that was recently caught on video stealing her 8th car from a dealership.

The Warren Police Department and a local auto dealer are in disbelief after a recent theft. A woman is caught on very high-quality video footage inside a dealership and later driving away in a car that she never brought back.

This smooth criminal came into Kal’s Auto Sales on 8 Mile Road in Warren with a fake ID last Friday. She was so excited about test driving a 2018 Chevy Impala on their lot. The suspect did not display a single red flag. The salesperson that dealt with the car thief told Click on Detroit that the woman was an incredible actress,

I was amazed. She was an expert. She makes herself like she's so innocent

Get our free mobile app

The actions of this car thief, wearing a mask and using a fake ID only to take a test drive and never come back, will have ripple effects. This will likely change the car buying process for everyone else. Dealerships will have to take extra steps to confirm your identification which means the car buying process will be longer. It's also likely that car sales staff will join you on your test drive.

Click on Detroit - YouTube Click on Detroit - YouTube loading...

Above is a screenshot from the car dealership's security camera footage just before the test drive that never ended. The police say this is this suspect's 8th "test drive" car theft in the area. They haven't released any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspect at the time this story was published.

The car and the suspect are still at large.

Crazy Naked Moments in the Midwest These are some of the craziest 'Naked News' stories from Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.