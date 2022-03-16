When you walk into a restaurant or bar, you instantly notice the atmosphere and can get a feel of what that place is all about. Sometimes it's the music that is playing or things that are hanging on the wall.

One new restaurant in Milford, Michigan is giving off Jaws vibes.

Milford House Restaurant, located in Milford, Michigan, closed in the summer of 2021 but is under new ownership. They have plans to reopen the restaurant and make some big changes, including a 2,080-foot addition to the front of the restaurant, which would wrap around the front of the building near the current outdoor patio.

But the biggest thing that will be added to the restaurant is a 20,000-gallon fish tank that is expected to hold several live sharks as a focal point inside the dining room of the restaurant.

As someone who has always been scared of sharks, this sounds frightening. All I can think is, what would happen if the glass breaks? Does a giant shark come my way? I'm sure they would love to take a big old bite out of me.

To me, the only thing scarier than a restaurant with live sharks surrounding me while I eat and drink would be a restaurant that only played the Baby Shark Song.

Even though I'm a big chicken, I might make the drive to check out the new restaurant when the work is completed and see what it's like.

