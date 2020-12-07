Michigan Sheriff Files Federal Lawsuit Alleging Election Fraud

An outspoken county sheriff in Michigan has filed a federal lawsuit alleging voter fraud and seeks to halt the deletion of election data.

Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf has filed a federal lawsuit alleging voter fraud in the November 3 Election. Sheriff Leaf applied for a restraining order to prevent Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson from ordering the deletion of election data by county clerks, according to Fox 17. The lawsuit states that once the data is destroyed, it will not be available for forensic examination.

The lawsuit goes on to say an audit being conducted by the state is extremely limited and would simply recount potentially fraudulent, or illegal, ballots, without showing the systematic attempts of mass voter fraud throughout the State of Michigan and the United States of America.

The Barry County Sheriff believes that the data from all of Michigan's municipalities must be preserved to allow it to be used for further legal actions in addressing what he believes is an insufficient audit as well as merited claims of fraud in the election on November 3, 2020.

The lawsuit names Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and the Michigan Board of State Canvassers as defendants.

You can read the lawsuit in its entirety by clicking here.

The outspoken sheriff had received calls for his resignation in October after it was revealed two of the men involved with an alleged plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer had previously shared a stage with him at a rally protesting state-related pandemic orders.