Michigan Sheriff Warns of Elaborate Phone Scam

It seems every time you open your phone, you're in danger of being scammed. Someone out there comes up with an elaborate scheme and randomly dials your phone number and could swindle you out of thousands of dollars.

While there are countless scams present at any given time, a Michigan Sherrif recently warned their county of a phone scam that residents should be on alert for. But based on news around the country, it is wise for all Michiganders to know the scam and how to avoid falling into its trap.

Get our free mobile app

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough warned his county that scammers call phone numbers within the community impersonating Monroe County Sheriff’s Office personnel, according to Click on Detroit.

These scammers accuse the victim of the scam that they have missed a court date and will be issuing a warrant for arrest and a $45,000 bond.

Of course, you would typically get information on a missed court date and related fines through the mail, not via a phone call.

Again, it's worth noting that this scam is not isolated to Monroe County. Sheriff's offices in Greene County Ohio, Richmond, Virginia, and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where scammers have even used AI to mimic the voices of law enforcement personnel to sell their scams, have also warned their residents of these scams. Scams such as these tend to spread quickly.

When receiving such a scam call, it's important to keep in mind what you know, especially if you haven't committed any sort of crime or have a relevant court date.

Here in Michigan, if you did fall victim to the scam and turned over any personal information, you should call your local sheriff's office to file a report of the incident. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.