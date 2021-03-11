Michigan Sheriff’s Office Shares Video of Deer Stampede

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office recently shared a heart-stopping video that features a stampede of deer that comes from out of nowhere and slams into a car.

What seems like a nice quiet drive down a Michigan road quickly turns into insanity when a stampede of deer comes running out of the woods. Two or three of the deer slammed into the first car with the last one jumping and landing on the back of it.

You have to admit the driver does a damn fine job of keeping their car under control. The majority of drivers would freak out, lose control and more than likely crash it into a tree. Obviously, keeping control is key when something like this happens.

Luckily no one in the video was injured. It even looks like the cars survived with only minor damage if any at all.

Growing up in the country, my mom would always remind me to keep an eye out for deer anytime I would leave the house, hell, she still does it to this day. Honestly, it's solid advice, because you never know when one will jump out in front of you. I have to be really careful in my neighborhood that I currently live in because there's always a group of 6 to 8 deer running around together. It's just a matter of time before I blast into one.

