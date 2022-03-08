Michigan Ski Resort Closes For the Season Due to Warmer Weather

A popular Michigan Ski resort near Kalamazoo is closing for the winter season as warmer temps start to heat up the state.

Timber Ridge Ski Area in Gobles, Michigan posted on Facebook earlier this week that they're unfortunately shutting down for the season. The reason is simply because Michigan is starting to see warmer temps, not to mention all the rain we got this past weekend. That rain turned the bottom of the ski into a big slushy mess. Obviously, not an ideal situation for skiers and snowboarders.

Timber Ridge Ski Area:

Unfortunately, Mother Nature won this battle. Timber Ridge will be CLOSED FOR THE SEASON. Simply put, the warm wind and rain over the weekend destroyed well over half our base and left the bottom of the hill cloaked in water and slush.

We want to thank each and every person that enjoyed this winter on our slopes! MANY IMPROVEMENTS are being planned, stay tuned for updates as they develop!!! We're def going to see more and more Lower Michigan ski resorts tapping out for the season as temps we will get into the 50s next week. However, many ski resorts in Northern Michigan will be able to remain open for a few more weeks as they still have plenty of snow and cold weather.

I feel bad that Timber Ridge Ski Area is closing already especially considering that they pushed back their opening day back in December due to warmer temps. There's also a part of me that doesn't feel all that bad because this means spring is right around the corner. Yeah, I know, I'm a little selfish.

