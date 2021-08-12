Michigan Slammed By More Storms – 800K Without Power

If you are without power from the severe weather this week, it may be a while before service is restored. Consumers Energy is reporting that some areas left without power from the strong storms that have rolled over the region may not have service restored until Sunday.

We've had four more distinct lines of thunderstorms rock the Lower Peninsula from yesterday early afternoon through this morning. All of the Southern Lower Peninsula was hit hard.

The latest numbers show around 280, 000 Consumers Energy customers without electrical service. Indiana Michigan serves the SW corner of Michigan with another 20 thousand plus there without power. DTE Energy covers a large area of SE Michigan from near Battle Creek over into Metro Detroit and the thumb area. That’s where the big numbers are at. Approaching one half-million homes and businesses there are waiting for service to be restored. A total of well over 800,000 without service from the storms.

Consumers Energy and DTE have support crews from utilities in nearby states either already at work or on the way to help repair all the damages. Some out-of-state utility crews that will be working around Calhoun County are staging at Fort Custer.

Once again this morning, be ready for delays while driving with some traffic lights not working and more debris on roadways. Dozens of intersections across the Southern Lower Peninsula have no working traffic lights.

Of course, if you have a downed power line near where you live, stay away and call 911, or your utility company to report the situation.

State highway crews - scrambling with the closing of Eastbound I-94 at the Airport Road exit Number 137 due to high water. Another closing from high water is along Grand River Avenue in Ingham County.

Some of the closings in Calhoun County include the county’s administrative offices, the Justice Center, and Toeller Building in Battle Creek. County offices in Marshall and Albion so far remain open.

In Albion, the city is closing off Riverside Cemetary and Victory Park due to downed trees. The Albion Public Safety Department overnight reporting several areas with power lines tangled up in downed trees that will take some time to make safe.

