Michiganders With This Bedroom Color Sleep Worse Than the Rest

The lights are off and you climb into bed for what you hope will be a good night's rest to get you ready for the next day. But something is keeping you from that great sleep.

No, you didn't pick out the wrong bed set or even mattress. You painted your bedroom walls the wrong color.

It's bizarre the things that stand in the way of a little normalcy in our lives, but according to one study, wall color is keeping people across the country, and even here in Michigan, from having a proper night's sleep.

There are more factors, such as how your room is configured and whether or not there is a television in your bedroom, but a surprising factor to your poor sleep habits have to do with what color your walls are.

Sleep Junkie took everything into account and determined what environment makes for the best sleep and the wall color played a fairly big role.

According to the study, 33% of people with yellow walls and 31% of people with brown or beige walls typically sleep poorly through the night. Considering beige is often the color of walls in apartments or new homes, it's tough to avoid. As Sleep junkie points out beige walls were the second-most likely wall color of the study's respondents.

To be fair, 62% of sleepers with beige walls reported typically sleeping well, 63% for brown and 67% for yellow. However, other colors provided higher chances of sleeping well and lower chances of sleeping poorly.

White walls, another common color, was split 68-24. Still, it isn't the most optimum color. Blue walls provided 76% of respondents with better sleep compared to just 18% who claim to sleep poorly.

If you're sleeping poorly at night here in Michigan, it may be time to bust out a brush and roller and change up the look of your room.