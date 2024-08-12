Secret Service Warns Michigan Residents of ‘Smishing’ Text Scam

Even for all the experience we have using them, our cell phones can serve as a direct link to unwanted trouble in an instant. Click the wrong link and you'll end up having a bad week or month.

Scams are older than the internet and text messages, but they are getting more and more difficult to snuff out - especially with the advancements of AI. As technology advances, those with malicious intent find new ways to prey on those who simply don't know any better.

That's why the Secret Service sent out a warning to all states, including Michigan, of a 'smishing' text scam everyone should be aware of. Smishing is the text message variant of 'Phishing', a fraud scheme that appears to be from trusted or legitimate parties, but instead, gives criminals access to personal information including bank accounts and credit cards, or to install malware.

If you're like me, you get a lot of unsolicited phone calls and strange, random text messages. This is usually a sign that your information has been sold online, though it's not a guarantee. Of course, short of reading every term of service and avoiding every tripwire program to ever exist on the web, preventing this is rather difficult.

However, knowing how to handle these situations can put the control back in your hands and keep your more sensitive information and bank accounts safe.

As the Secret Service details, many of the smishing tactics Michiganders are taking advantage of folks who do a lot of online shopping. Three particular tacts are used to trick you into thinking something is wrong with your delivery or your online shopping account.

These messages can spark worry even if you haven't ordered anything because of the possibility that someone may have hacked your account and this text could be your opportunity to fix it. However, it's important to know what to look for and avoid clicking any suspicious links.

The three main tactics are 'package tracking', 'undelivered package', and 'fraud alert'.

The package tracking smishing text will include a 'tracking number', intending to trick you into tracking your order, but instead leading to you entering sensitive information via the link.

The undelivered smashing text aims to trick you into believing your package shipping has failed in some way and clicking the link will help solve the issue. Of course, you'll be giving away sensitive info if you click such a link.

The fraud alert smishing text utilizes a bit of reverse psychology by warning you that a large or suspicious purchase was made on your account. Clicking the link provided won't solve the fraud issue, though, it will create one.

The Secret Service lists the best practices to avoid falling for these tricks. Remember, some phishing and smishing tactics overlap.

Never respond to an email or text message from an unknown source.

Never click on a link or open an attachment from an unknown source.

Never respond to an email or text message offering you to earn quick and easy money.

Never respond “Stop” or “No” to prevent future text messages, delete the text instead.

Never share your financial or personal identification information.

Always read the entire email and look out for suspicious indicators, such as poor grammar or email addresses disguised to appear legitimate.

Always independently verify where a request for sensitive information originates.

Always independently type a website address instead of clicking on a link.

Always delete a text message from an unknown source.

Always mark an email from unknown source as spam.