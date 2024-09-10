Michigan College Among Most Sober in the Country

For many Americans, the first thing that comes to mind when thinking back or ahead to college, it's the party atmosphere. Sure, most attend college to take a step toward a promising career by investing in their education. But no one said we couldn't have a good time too.

Party schools can have positive reputations. Michigan State University is one of the best party schools in America and its academic standing doesn't take a hit for it.

That said, drinking can be problematic for many students. According to Alcohol Rehab Guide, roughly 80% of students drink alcohol during their college careers at some point. In their estimation, 50% of those students also engage in binge drinking.

Plenty of students make it work. A handful of shots at a Thursday house party before class on Friday is a risk, but it's not out of the ordinary to see a classmate come to class after a crazy night - though their effectiveness in the classroom varies.

Alcohol tolerance is a defining difference, but some students do hold more conservative values on alcohol. More students than you may well expect actually abstain from any alcohol or substance use of any kind while in college.

One college in Michigan is full of students with this mindset. Calvin University in Grand Rapids was recently recognized as one of America's 11 best sober colleges by Curednation.

Calvin University ranked #7 in their rankings overall. The school holds a strict no-consumption / no-possession policy on alcohol on campus. This, of course extends to marijuana and other substances of that nature.

Calvin University is a Christian university and it takes its policies very seriously. There are many measures outlined in the university's student conduct code for punishment for those who violate the rules and the school seems to have some discretion in how to best handle situations with circumstances in mind.

Naturally, a school like Calvin University isn't for everyone, especially those looking for the modern mainstream idea of what college life entails. Nonetheless, Calvin, and sober schools like it, is an alternative for those with like-minded values pursuing their college education.

