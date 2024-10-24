Should Michigan Look Into Speed-Limiting Tech for Vehicles?

You've just bought a new car and one of the first things you notice is that baby can get up to 140 miles per hour. But why? Why would a car you've purchased be able to go twice the highest speed limit posted in the entire state of Michigan?

The answer to that is technical from a vehicle construction standpoint, but from a practicality standpoint, it still raises a few eyebrows. After all, car accidents kill thousands of Americans each year, and speeding plays a significant role in many accidents.

Get our free mobile app

With technological advances in the automotive industry practically fitting every car with computer tech, why don't manufacturers set up a way to prevent drivers from having the opportunity to do something extreme with their vehicles? At what point should the government step in to help solve the issue?

In New York, the state has begun outfitting vehicles with speed-limiting devices that track the vehicle with a GPS system that knows the speed limit and prevents the vehicle from going above the speed limit.

Should Michigan Adopt this Speed-Limiting Tech?

Many Michiganders and many Americans would likely be hesitant to be in favor of such a drastic change. Many Americans enjoy the freedom and privilege of driving. Understandably, those drivers would be disgruntled to not be in full control of their vehicles.

Others could point to the GPS technology infringing on their personal privacy. Others may not trust the tech to operate safely with the ebb and flow of natural traffic.

Apparently, however, New York has seen success in the pilot program that has been going since August with this tech installed on 50 test vehicles as the state has applied for a grant to outfit 7,500 more vehicles to continue the testing.

Has Michigan Looked into this Tech?

Michigan officials haven't publically discussed this. Considering the role Michigan plays in auto manufacturing if ever a national initiative were to be implemented, Michigan would certainly play a significant role in making it happen.

READ MORE: Just in Time for Michigan Winter, 1.7 Million Honda Vehicles Recalled for Steering Issue

READ MORE: Just in Time for Michigan Winter, 1.7 Million Honda Vehicles Recalled for Steering Issue

On a national scale, there is some support from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to have this type of technology installed in all new vehicles. Other players, such as the Alliance for Automotive Innovation are more concerned with educating drivers than investing in the tech limiting tech.

With smart cars, electric vehicles and whatever they come up with next taking up more and more lanes on the roads, it's a subject to keep in mind. How we travel is gradually changing with the advancements in technology, so this change could be coming sooner than we expect. Hopefully, if it does, it's for the better.

14 Violations That Are Considered Distracted Driving in Michigan Michigan's new Distracted Driving, effective June 30, 2023, has added some new violations to the already existing list of no-nos behind the wheel. Here are 14 offenses that will get you a hefty fine and hours of community service, if you're caught doing them in your car. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow