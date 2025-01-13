Michigan Sports Fans Enjoying the January of a Lifetime

Just 13 days into 2025 and Michigan sports fans are in a whirlwind or success. It wasn't so long ago that everything involving Detroit professional sports was abysmal and the college programs were underwhelming. These days, everything in the Mitten State looks fantastic.

As the entire revival of Detroit sports did, everything got started with the Detroit Lions securing the No.1 seed in the NFL playoffs, earning home-field advantage and winning the NFC North in consecutive seasons with the best record in franchise history.

The Lions aren't done yet. They face a tough close to the month as they look to reach Super Bowl LIX.

But every other team has jumped on the bandwagon as well.

The Detroit Pistons might be the biggest surprise. Since New Year's Day, the Pistons are 6-1, lifting them above .500 as the NBA nears the trade deadline and All-Star break. If the Pistons can keep it up, they might just find themselves in the heat of the playoff race.

Of course, the Pistons have easily been one of the worst teams in the NBA for quite some time, so the quick turnaround under first-year head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is a welcome change.

The Detroit Red Wings took a step back to begin the season after falling short of the playoffs last season. As a result, head coach Derek Lalonde was relieved of his duties the day after Christmas, replacing him with Todd McLellan.

Since then, Detroit has been on a tear losing just their first game with McLellan in charge before winning their next seven outings with notable wins over Washington, Pittsburgh, Columbus and Winnipeg getting the winning streak started. For those keeping track, the Red Wings are 5-0 this January.

The Red Wings still have some work to do to make a push in a competitive Eastern Conference, but playoff hockey might make it back onto the menu in Hockeytown.

Then there's college basketball where the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans are both sitting atop the Big Ten standings. Both squads are 5-0 in the Big Ten with three conference victories each to start the New Year. March will be here before we know it and it looks like both clubs will go dancing.

Lions Fans May Have to Prepare For the Worst At Season's End

Between these five Michigan teams, their collective record is 18-1, with the Pistons' loss to the Golden State Warriors being the only outlier to a perfect start to 2025 in major Michigan sports.

There's been some rumblings of that Detroit sports renaissance since the Lions began winning consistently. Now, it's all coming together. The Pistons and Red Wings have to bring the consistency to give Michigan sports fans full confidence, but it's fun to see all of these teams enjoy their successes.

