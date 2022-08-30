Mammoth Venues! Michigan Has Really Big Stadiums & Arenas

We are pretty lucky to have multiple collegiate and professional sports teams within the state lines of Michigan.

Detroit is home to the Lions, Tigers, Red Wings and Pistons. Professional sports have loyal fan bases that like to spend money on tickets and attend live events. For those that love the Detroit teams, I admire your willingness to attend the games for teams that just won't win. I get it, I am a die hard Chicago Cubs' fan. I waited 108 years for the Championship. Like you, I attended games no matter what because that was the team I rooted for.

When it comes to college, we have two Big Ten schools in our own state. U of M and MSU are strong colleges that have athletic programs to match. The rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State is a lot of fun. There's a lot of buzz when the two schools play each other in any sport.

We also have Western Michigan University, Central Michigan University and Eastern Michigan University. Although these schools are much smaller, they all have loyal fan bases that like to come and watch their games, no matter the sport.

When it comes to watching your favorite team play, there must be a venue. The biggest venue in the United States is number one on the list below. Each venue listed is based on sporting event capacity. Capacities vary when the "floor" is utilized for concerts and other events. We've got some big stadiums and arenas in our state.

The 10 Largest Sports Venues in the State of Michigan Capacity at arenas and stadiums varies based on location and the team. Check out the ten biggest stadiums and arenas in the state of Michigan.

I haven't visited the Big House yet. Although I am a Spartan fan, I appreciate the tradition and heritage of Michigan Football. That's on my bucket list. Have fun rooting for your favorite team this year.