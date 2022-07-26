After a three-year hiatus, the Armed Forces Classic is returning to our television screens in Mid-November. This is not to be confused with the Carrier Classic, which was not renewed during the 2013 season. Michigan State University has played in both the Armed Forces Classic and the Carrier Classic, and to make it even better, they played in both inaugural games. After almost a decade of absence from the classics, the Spartans are back on the military boats to play ball.

This time, Michigan State pulls another big-name opponent, one they are familiar with after the last few years, the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Bulldogs have been a top-10 team and a national championship contender year in and year out over the last 15 years or so, running into the Spartans multiple times as they continue to quest for their first championship in team history.

Michigan State University is known for many things, one of them is having a stellar men's basketball program. From the top with Coach Izzo all the way down to the equipment managers, greatness is expected from everyone. Michigan State hasn't played in the Armed Forces Classic since 2019 and played in one of two Carrier Classic games. In The years that they have played in these games, they have at least made it to the Sweet Sixteen, while making it to the Final Four in 2019.

This year, they are hoping to get some of that same luck and fortune this year. They make their return to the Armed Forces Classic this November. They will take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs Men's basketball team on Veteran's day. On November 11th, 2022, the Spartans and The Bulldogs will tip off on the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego, California. The Spartans will be looking for their first Armed Forces Classic win after dropping their two previous appearances to UConn and Arizona.