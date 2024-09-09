Get an Inside Look at the All-New Michigan State Football Facility

The Michigan State Spartans are off to a strong start in the new Jonathan Smith era. A long season is ahead, but the Spartans do have plenty to be proud of.

But team pride is developed before you take the field for a contest. Team pride is built through a brotherhood in the locker room, in the weight room and on the practice field.

After many seasons of success, the Michigan State Spartans found themselves downtrodden in the wake of administrative allegations with losses piling up. While it will take time to reverse fortune, the proper efforts have to be made to ensure the best opportunity of getting back to the top of the Big Ten.

For MSU, that began with a brand-new, state-of-the-art football facility.

The Tom Izzo Football Building, named after the legendary basketball coach, is a juggernaut of a building. Michigan State University Athletics invested nearly $68 million into the additions and renovations of the Skandalaris Football Center and Duffy Daughtery Football Building to create a marvel structure that stands up to the premier programs in the Big Ten.

The new complex features a 19k sqft. weight room, a flashy yet functional locker room, a Nike Gear Lab and so much more that will make current and future players comfortable and excited to be Spartans.

Inside the Michigan State Spartans' New Football Facility The Tom Izzo Football Complex is truly state-of-the-art. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison

You can check out Sports Dissected's full walkthrough video of the facility in the video below.