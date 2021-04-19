Michigan State Football Fans Ready for April 24 Spring Game

When we say Michigan State football fans, we mean at least 6,000 Green and White fans in the stands for the April 24 spring game at Spartan Stadium.

It's been a long time coming that's for sure. Even though there will only be 6,000 fans at the game on Saturday, at least the Spartan football team will have real cheerleaders and not that fake applause.

According to the Detroit Free Press:

“We have great fans, and our fans are hungry,” MSU coach Mel Tucker said Tuesday. “They want to see the Spartans, they want to see us out there playing, they want to see us out there winning. I'm looking forward to the day that we can have fans in our stadium and pack that thing out and be loud and see us play winning football.”

Wow, even coach Tucker is excited about fans in the stands. I just want to know if they need anyone to play Sparty. I've wanted to dress as Sparty for the past 20 years and I know there's not a chance that will ever happen, but I would love to do it just one time at an MSU football game.

The Michigan State football scrimmage gets underway at around 2 PM this Saturday April 24 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Are you interested in tickets? The Detroit Free Press tells us:

Tickets will be distributed digitally starting Tuesday for the top three levels of donors, who will be able to claim up to four tickets. At 8 a.m. Wednesday, tickets will be available to the general public on msuspartans.com, with a chance to secure up to four per person.

Go Green! Go White!