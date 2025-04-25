Michigan State Auctioning Huge Spartan Logos from Spartan Stadium

Michigan State fans are some of the most passionate in the state. While more attention does, in many ways, go to the Maize and Blue, the university in East Lansing is one of the most prestigious in the country, both academically and athletically.

Whether you appreciate the Green and White for fond memories in the stands or in the classrooms, Spartan fans with the cash have the opportunity of a lifetime to own a piece of Spartan history.

Here's How You Could Own a Massive Spartan Logo Straight Off the Stadium

Spartan Stadium is currently undergoing some renovations and the three large Spartan logos attached to the exterior have been brought down and put up for auction. These logos, which are completely deconstructed and come in multiple pieces, stand 25-feet tall.

Imagine putting one of these logos on the side of your barn for all to see as they drive by your house. Go full fanatic and hang it up on the side of your house, or if you have the most vaunted ceilings in Michigan, hang it up in your living room. No one will ever question your fandom for the Green and White ever again (there's no guarantee your significant other won't question your life, financial, and decoration choices, however).

Bidding for each logo began at $500, and each bid increases by $50. The highest bidders will take home these giant logos when the auction is closed on May 9 at 4 pm EST. As of this writing, all three logos are over $600. You can place your bids at the school's Surplus Store website.

Once these logos are purchased, it'll be interesting to see where they may pop up throughout the state.

