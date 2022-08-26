Michigan State Men’s Basketball Releases 2022-23 Roster

Michigan State men's basketball released its 2022-23 roster on Friday afternoon.

The 2022-23 Spartans feature ten returning players. They include fifth-year junior Joey Hauser, senior Tyson Walker, redshirt sophomores Mady Sissoko and A.J. Hoggard. As well as true sophomores Jaden Akins and Pierre Brooks.

The squad also features walk-ons Davis Smith, Stephen Izzo, and Nick Sanders (the son of Detroit Lions great and Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders).

Incoming freshmen Jaxon Kohler, Carson Cooper and Trejuan Holloman also are on this year's squad. As is former Powers North Central start Jason Whitens.

28th year head coach Tom Izzo will also have returning assistants Mark Montgomery and Doug Wojcik in tow.

MSU will begin the 2022-23 season on November 15th against Kentucky in the annual Champions Classic, being played this year at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

They're also set to play Alabama in the opening round of the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon over Thanksgiving weekend. They could Oregon or Connecticut in the semifinals if they win their first game.