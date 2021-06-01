Michigan State Police and Attorney General Open Investigation Into Boy Scout Abuse Claims

After sex abuse allegations that came to light during recent civil litigation, the Michigan Attorney General's office and the Michigan State Police have opened a joint investigation into alleged accusations surrounding the Boy Scouts of America.

The agencies are asking anyone with pertinent information to contact them if they know of any sexual abuse within the scouting organization. If you have information about the Boy Scouts of America that you think would help, state officials ask that you please call the investigation hotline at 844-324-3374. The line will be open Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. tips may be left anonymously.

In a release to the public, Attorney General Dana Nessel says her department is ready to hold those guilty of criminal activity accountable for what they've done:

My department has proven our commitment to accountability through similar sex abuse investigations, and I believe-with the public's help-we can secure justice for survivors who endured abuse through Boy Scouts of America. We stand ready to fight for those wronged by people they should have been able to trust.

Colonel Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police, says they're ready to team up with the AG's office:

We're pleased to partner with the Attorney General's office on this important investigation. We understand the critical role our investigators will play in supporting survivors who may come forward in this case, and are prepared to leverage resources statewide to address any allegations we receive.

In addition to utilizing resources from MSP, the team assigned to the BSA investigation will include prosecutors, special agents, and victim advocates from the Department.