Michigan State Police Arrest Two Indiana Men For Weapons and Drugs

Two Indiana men were placed under arrest after large amounts of meth, fentanyl, crack, and guns were recovered from their vehicle.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Niles Post were assisted by the Southwest Enforcement Team Wednesday, May 12 after a trooper stopped a truck with a stolen license plate near the Michigan and Indiana border.

The incident began around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when the trooper spotted the truck traveling on M-62 in Ontwa Township, near Edwardsburg, Michigan. The license plate on the pickup was found to be stolen. Further investigation revealed the vehicle was being driven by a wanted fugitive who was parole absconder from Indiana.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of over two ounces of crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, crack cocaine, 161 Xanax pills, and 1.4 pounds of marijuana. Two pistols were also recovered from the vehicle.

Courtesy of the MSP

The 43-year-old male driver and an 18-year-old male passenger, both from South Bend, Indiana, were arrested and lodged in the Cass County Jail on numerous felony violations including but not limited to: felon in possession of firearms, carrying a concealed weapon, and drug charges, according to a release from Michigan State Police

Michigan State Police troopers were assisted at the scene by Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) – West Office detectives.

The Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) is comprised of sworn law enforcement personnel from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, Covert Township Police Department, Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Kalamazoo TWP Police Department, Hastings Police Department, South Haven Police Department, and Michigan State Police.

SWET is funded in part by the Michigan HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) as well as the U.S. Department of Justice, Byrne JAG grant.

