Michigan State Police Arrest Two Near Marshall After Fleeing and Crashing

A Battle Creek man and Springfield man are facing multiple felony charges following a short chase and subsequent crash while fleeing Michigan State Police troopers.

Troopers with the Michigan State Police Marshall Post were investigating multiple thefts from storage sheds in the 22000 block of O Drive North in Lee Township on the early afternoon of Saturday, April 24. Items stolen from the sheds included various tools, equipment, fuel, and construction equipment.

Shortly after investigating troopers left the scene, homeowners notified them that the suspects had returned but fled once again after being confronted by the homeowners. A suspect and vehicle description were immediately sent out to area law enforcement.

Troopers located the suspect vehicle heading on eastbound I-94 near mile marker 113 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The suspects refused to pull over and a short chase ensued. The suspect vehicle took exit 115 off I-94, ran the stop sign at 22 1/2 Mile Road then promptly lost control of the vehicle colliding with a ditch.

Both suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot into a muddy field. After a short chase, they were both taken into custody. Troopers discovered the vehicle used by the suspects, a Chevy pickup, had been reported stolen from Eaton County.

The driver is identified as 23-year-old Trenton Michael Hill of Springfield. He was arraigned on counts of Receiving and Concealing a Stolen Vehicle, Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property between $1,000 and $20,000, Fleeing and Eluding in the fourth degree, and Resisting and Obstructing Arrest. Hill is being held on a cash or surety bond. More charges are pending after being released in December on three felony counts from 2019 from Eaton County that he was currently on parole.

The passenger is identified as 18-year-old Robert Allen Lee Dubois of Battle Creek. He was formally arraigned on charges of Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property between $1,000 and $20,000 and Resisting and Obstructing Arrest. He received a personal recognizance bond.

A third suspect in the case may be arraigned as soon as Tuesday, April 27.

The two were taken to Calhoun County Jail.

Michigan State Police troopers were assisted by the Albion Department of Public Safety.