Michigan State Police Ask for Help Locating Grand Rapids Woman
Troopers with the Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 24-year-old.
Michigan State Police troopers are asking for locating a 24-year-old Grand Rapids, Michigan woman who was last seen at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2021.
Brianna Grimm was last seen walking from her home located in Casnovia Township in Kent County. Troopers say Brianna's family is concerned for her well-being.
Brianna is described as a 24-year-old woman, standing 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 115 pounds, with brown hair, a light complexion, and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Brianna's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids post at 616-866-4411 or 911.
