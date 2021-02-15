Michigan State Police Cruiser Smashed On I-94 In Calhoun County

A Michigan State Police trooper avoided serious injury when a vehicle driving too fast for conditions plowed into the patrol car on I-94 in Calhoun County.

A Winter Storm brought another round of treacherous driving conditions for the Monday morning commute. While a Marshall Post Michigan State Police trooper was responding to and policing another crash on I-94 in Emmett Township in Calhoun County, another driver lost control and crashed into the cruiser.

Courtesy of Michigan State Police

Luckily there were no serious injuries. The driver of the SUV that lost control and crashed into the Michigan State Police cruiser was found to have been driving too fast for the wintry conditions.

Courtesy of Michigan State Police

This accident, and so many others that have plagued the area since winter temperatures and conditions have blasted the area, was preventable.

Michigan State Police troopers are reminding drivers that it is imperative to not drive too fast for conditions and that when you see a law enforcement vehicle on the side of the road, you need to MOVE OVER.... it is the law.

Not only are motorists supposed to move over for law enforcement vehicles stopped and assisting others, but all motorists in the state of Michigan have to slow down and move over and out of the lane of approaching law enforcement, fire, and ambulance vehicles who have their emergency lights on. It is the law.

Penalties in the State of Michigan start at a misdemeanor, $500 fine, and jail time. If you are found to be in violation and kill a police officer, firefighter, or other emergency response personnel in the immediate area of the stationary authorized emergency vehicle you could be found guilty of a felony punishable by a fine of not more than $7,500.00 or by imprisonment for not more than 15 years, or both.