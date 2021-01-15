Michigan State Police Working With Federal Authorities To Secure Capitol

Michigan State Police announced they will be working with the Michigan National Guard and the FBI to secure Michigan's Capitol building ahead of planned weekend protests.

If you are planning to be in the Lansing area or attending a demonstration at the Michigan Capitol Building, expect an increased law enforcement presence. Michigan State Police (MSP) announced it has increased both personnel and protective measures and is working in coordination with local and county law enforcement, the Michigan National Guard, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to secure our state's capitol.

The announcement comes one day after federal prosecutors in Arizona said that they believe the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol aimed to "capture and assassinate" elected officials, according to a document filed Thursday.

Following the January 6th siege on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., and the resulting online promotion of marches at capitols in all 50 states, the MSP increased its visible presence at the Capitol beginning on January 11. These additional uniform resources are in addition to the MSP state property security officers who are assigned to provide security at the Capitol.

Security enhancements that have been put in place include both seen and unseen measures,” stated Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. “I can assure you that we take our responsibility for safeguarding the Capitol and those who work and visit here seriously and, together with our law enforcement partners, we will be prepared to ensure law and order.

MSP said details about the number of officers or their specific security missions will not be shared.

In general, we don’t discuss security measures so as not to provide an advantage to those wishing to inflict harm and cause disruption, but it’s important for the public to know that law enforcement is working together and has a coordinated plan to do everything within our power to ensure safety,” Gasper added. “We remain hopeful that those who choose to demonstrate do so peacefully, without violence or destruction of property.

There will be several road closures in effect for downtown Lansing on Sunday to facilitate ingress and egress.

Residents are asked to assist law enforcement efforts by reporting suspicious and unusual activity. Tips can be submitted 24/7 by calling 1-855-MICH-TIP or submitting an online tip at www.michigan.gov/MichTip. Tips can also be submitted directly to MichTip by downloading our mobile app. For matters that require an immediate police response, residents are asked to call 9-1-1.

