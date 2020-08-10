Michigan State Police Investigate Boat Hit And Run In Branch County

Troopers at the Michigan State Police Marshall Post are investigating a hit and run crash involving two boats on Marble Lake in Branch County.

Michigan State Police Troopers from the Marshall Post are investigating a Hit and Run Watercraft Crash near Corn Island on Marble Lake in Quincy TOWNSHIP in Branch County. The watercraft, occupied by one or more boaters, struck a pontoon boat around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 9, and left the scene without reporting the crash.

The suspect watercraft was described as a smaller, walk-through watercraft white in color with a blue stripe running from stem to stern. The suspect watercraft is believed to have damage on the right side of the watercraft. The last direction of travel for the suspect watercraft was northbound on Marble Lake from Corn Island.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500, referencing report number 54-4800-20.

Google Satellite Marble Lake