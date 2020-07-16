Michigan State Police Investigate Boat Theft In Marshall Township

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating the theft of a fishing boat and trailer from Marshall Township.

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating the theft of a fishing boat and trailer that occurred on July 15, 2020, from the 13000 block of A Drive North in Marshall Township. It is believed the suspect(s) backed into the residence, attached the boat and trailer to their vehicle then drove away.

The boat is a 1999 Stratos Fishing Boat, white and red in color with a 225 horsepower Evinrude engine.

Courtesy of Michigan State Police

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500 or Silent Observer 269-964-3888