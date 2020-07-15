MSP Investigate Driver Shooting At Semi On I-94 In Battle Creek

Michigan State Police troopers are searching for the individual who shot at a semi-truck in broad daylight on I-94 in Battle Creek Tuesday.

Michigan State Police are asking for the public to assist in identifying the individual(s) who allegedly shot at a semi-truck on eastbound I-94 near exit 97 to Capital Avenue in Battle Creek. The vehicle was driving on the right shoulder of the highway, illegally passing the semi-truck when an individual inside the vehicle shot into the passenger door of the semi-truck.

According to Michigan State Police, the shooting occurred at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14. The suspect vehicle involved with the incident is described as a gray passenger vehicle. There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect vehicle is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.