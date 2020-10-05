Michigan State Police are searching for the driver involved in a Sunday hit and run in which a pedestrian was struck in Branch County.

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a hit and run involving a female pedestrian victim. On Sunday between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., a female pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck near Oliverda Road and M-60 in Sherwood Township, Branch County.

The pickup truck is described as an older model, two-door, white Ford pickup truck, with a long box (long bed) and is shown in the security photos shown above. Michigan State Police troopers say the vehicle likely has damage to the passenger side mirror as a result of the impact.

Anyone with information in regards to the identity and location of the driver and suspect vehicle is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

