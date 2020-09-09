Michigan State Police Investigate Trailer Theft In Athens

Michigan State Police are investigating a trailer theft from Athens.

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating the theft of a utility trailer. The utility trailer was taken from the 4000 block of 3 ½ Mile Rd. Athens Township sometime between Saturday, September 5 and Monday, September 7, 2020. The trailer is a 6 x 8-foot black carry on utility trailer with a wooden floor and black metal mesh gate on the rear.

Anyone with information on this theft or the location of the trailer is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

