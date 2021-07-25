A suspected drunk driver slammed into a Michigan State Police SUV early Sunday morning, killing the police dog that was inside the vehicle.

K-9 officer Rex was a member of the Michigan State Police's Metro South Post and had been helping to direct traffic on M-10 due to flooding early Sunday. (Sunday, 7/25) A car traveling at "freeway speed" crashed into the parked Chevrolet Tahoe, according to Fox 2.

Officer Rex was taken to an animal hospital in Southfield where he later died. The occupants of the car that crashed into the MSP vehicle were taken to a local hospital. The driver suffered serious injuries and police believe he was under the influence of alcohol. The female passenger in the front seat is in critical condition while another female passenger is said to have suffered serious injuries.

MSP officers praised Rex in a social media post, saying he was a tremendous partner to his handler and an asset to the post. He was "known for his determination in searching for suspects and articles."

