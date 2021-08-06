Michigan State Police Make the Cut for Best Looking Cruiser

The 'Blue Goose' is among the best-looking police cruisers in the United States.

The annual American Association of State Troopers 2021 Best Looking Cruiser Contest is closed. The votes have been tallied. And the results are in. The Michigan State Police cruiser, affectionately dubbed the Blue Goose, has won 11th place, securing its spot in the 2022 American Association of State Troopers (AAST) Calendar.

The 2022 calendars will be available for purchase at statetroopers.org beginning October 1, 2021. The proceeds of calendar sales will benefit the AAST Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.

Looking at the photo submitted, it's not hard to see why it garnered so many votes.

Courtesy of Michigan State Police

Voting opened on June 20, 2021, and closed on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The contest has state law enforcement agencies across the country submit a photo entry that is unique and best represents its home state. The winning state police agency photo is featured on the cover of AAST's 2022 calendar. While the Blue Goose won't be on the cover, it will be featured on the inside.

AAST announced the winners earlier this week. You can view the winning cruisers below.

