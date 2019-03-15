MSP Focuses On Impaired Driving As We Head Into St. Patrick’s Day

Michigan authorities will be working diligently this holiday weekend to prevent hazardous driving.

The Michigan State Police says that their Operation C.A.R.E initiative will see troopers working to combat drink driving on St. Patrick's Day Sunday, a holiday heavily associated with alcohol consumption. MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper says:

Don’t rely on luck. If you plan on celebrating, plan ahead by designating a sober driver or scheduling a ride on St. Patrick’s Day. We want the roads safe for everyone using them. Troopers will be out looking for impaired drivers.

The enforcement period runs from 12:01am Sunday, March 17, until 11:59pm.

Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness and Reduction Efforts) was started in 1977 as an effort between the Michigan State Police and Indiana State Police to deter the three most common causes of highway fatalities: impaired driving, aggressive driving, and failure to use restraints. It's now spread to all 50 states, as well as D.C, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Ontario Provincial Police, Quebec Police Force, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.