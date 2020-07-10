Michigan State Police to Crack Down on Speeding Next Week

Has the coronavirus pandemic turned us into worse drivers?

In an effort to crack down on bad driving behaviors, Michigan State Police are increasing traffic enforcement on July 12-18, 2020, for Operation Safe Driver Week.

MSP says in a release that according to the Governor’s Highway Safety Association, many jurisdictions are seeing a severe spike in speeding.

They say less traffic due to COVID-19 restrictions may be encouraging some drivers to ignore traffic safety laws, including speed limits.

“Operation Safe Driver Week is another great example of a program that focuses on moving Michigan ‘Toward Zero Deaths,’” said MC Lt. Steven Horwood. “Unsafe driver behavior continues to be the leading cause of crashes. During next week’s operations, we are increasing commercial vehicle traffic enforcement focusing on behaviors such as speeding, distracted driving, and aggressive driving.”

Toward Zero Deaths is the national strategy on highway safety and unites stakeholders from engineering, enforcement, education, and emergency medical services with the goal of reducing traffic deaths to zero.