Michigan State Police Trooper and Suspect Shot in Niles Traffic Stop
A Michigan State Trooper and a suspect in a traffic stop are both shot and hospitalized, marking the 11th law enforcement involved shooting this year in West Michigan.
A Michigan State Police trooper and a suspect were shot in Niles Wednesday night. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on 9th Street between Regent and Main Streets.
According to Michigan State Police, the trooper was involved in a traffic stop. They said the trooper was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. The trooper was described as stable and alert at the hospital. The suspect was also shot and hospitalized.
According to State Police investigators, the preliminary investigation revealed that the trooper stopped a Nissan car for failure to stop at a stop sign. Two occupants were in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.
The driver was arrested for a suspended license and after being taken into custody, the passenger exited the vehicle at the trooper's request. A struggle soon ensued between the passenger and the trooper with both firing gunshots at the other.
This incident marks the 11 law enforcement involved shooting in West Michigan for 2021.
According to Fox 17, 2021 Officer-Involved Shootings in West Michigan:
- Feb. 18 — Paw Paw, Home Invasion Suspect Shot
- May 21 — Kalamazoo, 47-year-old Man with Gun Shot
- May 22 — Beaver Twp, 63-Year-Old Man Shot
- June 21 — Hamilton, 31-Year-Old Shot After Break & Enter Call
- June 29 — Kentwood, Man with Gun Shot
- July 26 — Gobles, 39-Year-Old Man Shot After Injuring K9
- Aug. 14 — Climax Twp, Suspect Shot after Killing Kalamazoo Co Dep. Ryan Proxmire
- Sept. 1 — Battle Creek, Man Shot on South Ave
- Sept. 30 — Niles Twp, 28-Year-Old Man with a Knife Shot
- Oct. 4 — Galesburg, Man with a Knife Shot at Gas Station
- Oct. 6 — Niles, MSP Trooper and Passenger Suspect Shot following Traffic Stop and Struggle