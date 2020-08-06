Michigan State Rep. Jon Hoadley Called Woman Breeders In A Blog

Michigan State Representative Jon Hoadley a Democrat from Kalamazoo just narrowly won the Democratic nomination in Michigan’s 6th Congressional District. Hoadley garnered 52% of the vote compared with his Democratic primary challenger Jen Richardson's receiving 48%. He now moves on to challenge Republican incumbent Congressman Fred Upton.

It is interesting to note that just last week he was endorsed by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee which is the official campaign arm of the Democrats in the House of Representatives.

It is also interesting to note that Rep. Hoadley has also been endorsed by Governor Whitmer, Detroit area Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and vice-presidential hopeful Senator Kamala Harris.

What you may not know is apparently before Rep. Hoadley became a politician he was quite a prolific blogging on a site called LiveJournal. The New York Post is reporting that on the now recently deleted blog he contributed to from 2004 to 2007 he used the word “breeder” in reference to straight women and referred to sexual partners as his victims. The blog, named “Rambling Politics,” was deleted just last week on the eve of Michigan’s Democratic Primary, but can still be found online.

Hoadley wrote in a June 2005 post to his now-deleted LiveJournal blog:

“Jen, Liz, and I made it to the straight bars. Glad I went…but my straight fix has been satisfied for a while. I’m not going to lie: breeder=weird/bad dancers. Disagree if you want—you’re just deluding yourself”

It does not end there as the Daily Caller noted:

“In one of the earliest entries from 2004, Hoadley shared a conversation with a friend about being a flower girl at a friend’s wedding and included a reference to a “four year old wearing a thong.”

The question is why did he choose such a derogatory word as “breeders” to describe women?

Also, does he think it was or is appropriate to reference a 4-year old girl’s underwear in that context let alone describing it as a “thong”?

It does not even end there, the New York Post and Daily Caller inform us of yet another post that Hoadley wrote:

“In another post that same month formatted like a poem, Hoadley wrote that he had “bulging pecs and huge arms” after going to the gym. “Now the boys want to buy me drinks. I let them think they’re getting lucky, get their turn but now I’m the match ready to release my burn.” “I turn to my little black book that’s commonly called a cell phone,” Hoadley wrote. “My fingers walk as I talk to the latest victim of my sexual conquest.”

In a statement to the New York Post. Michigan State Representative Hoadley’s campaign did acknowledge that he in fact was the one who authored the above-described blog post.

We are in an era of cancel culture, an era that the left has fully supported, endorsed, and taken part in. We will now see how dedicated they are to policing what people have said or written years ago or are they using cancel culture to only cancel the right?

That being said the blog posts Rep. Hoadley had written are quite telling or were they just ramblings of a young man who was not thinking about what the consequences could be to his future.

It is interesting to note that this blog was just deleted last week. Did the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Governor Whitmer, Detroit area Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and vice-presidential hopeful Senator Kamala Harris know of this and still endorsed him? If they did not know of this why not, did Rep. Hoadley not inform them of this?

What does the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Governor Whitmer, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, and vice-presidential hopeful Senator Kamala Harris now have to say about their endorsed candidate?

Will someone in the media ask them

Your guess is as good as mine.

