Michigan State Unfortunately Ends An 80 Year Sports Streak

As a fan of most sports, especially my long love of football and a love for everything Michigan, except their current politics I am sad to announce that the Michigan State football program had an NFL draft streak for the last 80 years that has now ended.

Over the weekend the National Football League (NFL) held their annual draft and not one Michigan State Football player was drafted. That did have a bad year last year but I did not think none of their players deserved not to be drafted.

It get’s even worse for Michigan State, the only other schools that had a longer streak were Michigan and Southern Cal. Both of their teams did have players selected in the draft and thus extended streaks.

In fact, Michigan had eight players drafted. They were:

Kwity Paye (DE) First round, No. 21 overall - Indianapolis Colts Jalen Mayfield (OL) Third round, No. 68 overall - Atlanta Falcons Nico Collins (WR) Third round, No. 89 overall - Houston Texans Ambry Thomas (CB) Third round, No. 102 overall - San Francisco 49ers Cam McGrone (LB) Fifth round, No. 177 overall - New England Patriots Ben Mason (FB) Fifth round, No. 184 overall - Baltimore Ravens Chris Evans (RB) Sixth round, No. 202 overall - Cincinnati Bengals Camaron Cheeseman (LS) Sixth round, No. 225 overall - Washington Football Team

Michigan's eight draft picks were second in the Big Ten only to Ohio State who had 10 total players selected.

1. Ohio State 10

2. Michigan 8

3. Penn State 6

4. Iowa 4

5. Northwestern, Wisconsin 3

6. Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue, Illinois 2

7. Indiana, Maryland 1

8. Rutgers, Michigan State 0

Time to start a new streak next year.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595

[gallery galleryid="341:255739" gallerytitle="KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sportsgoofs"