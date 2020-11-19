After Michigan State University and the rest of the NCAA cut their 2019-2020 basketball seasons short due to the coronavirus pandemic, many MSU fans were left feeling like they were robbed. Michigan State was poised to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, being carried by the now Washington Warrior, Cassius Winston, but COVID-19 had other plans.

But now that the world is getting used to pandemic life, professional and college sports have returned and Michigan State has announced their schedule for the 2020-2021 season.

Michigan State University Men's Basketball Schedule

11/25 - vs Eastern Michigan

11/28 - vs Notre Dam

12/01 - @ Duke

12/04 - vs Detroit Mercy

12/06 - vs Western Michigan

12/09 - @ Virginia

12/13 - vs Oakland

12/20 - @ Northwestern

12/25 - vs Wisconsin

12/28 - @ Minnesota

1/02 - @ Nebraska

1/05 - vs Rutgers

1/08 - vs Purdue

1/14 - @ Iowa

1/17 - vs Indiana

1/23 - vs Illinois

1/28 - @ Rutgers

1/31 - @ Ohio State

2/03 - vs Nebraska

2/06 - @ Michigan

2/09 - vs Penn State

2/13 - vs Iowa

2/16 - @ Purdue

2/20 - @ Indiana

2/25 - vs Ohio State

2/28 - @ Maryland

3/07 - vs Michigan

The official Michigan State Basketball Twitter and The Izzone Twitter posted MSU's non-conference and full schedules yesterday. They also posted congratulatory tweets for Cassius Winston, who was drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder and then traded to the Washington Wizards. You can check out all of those tweets below.

The Michigan State University Spartans are ranked 13th in the AP Top 25 for the 2020-2021 season, but they are far from being the top ranked B1G Ten team. The B1G Ten has 7 teams ranked in the AP Top 25 with Iowa taking 5th, Wisconsin at 7th, Illinois at 8th, Ohio State at 23rd, Rutgers at 24th, and Michigan at 25th.