Some may need a COVID-19 booster for the upcoming semester at MSU.

Michigan State University has announced an update to their COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In their efforts to allow continued in-person learning, a COVID-19 booster shot will be required for all staff, students, and faculty starting for the spring semester in 2022.

Who will need to get the COVID-19 booster at Michigan State University?

According to Michigan State University President, Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D., the need for a COVID-19 booster is based on the time of vaccination. All of the COVID-19 protocols can be found on the MSU Together We Will website.

COVID-19 booster shots will be needed if: The person was fully vaccinated with a two-dose vaccine more than six months ago. The person was fully vaccinated with a one-dose vaccine more than two months ago.

Students, faculty, and staff that are still within the six-month and two-month windows will need to make plans for a booster when they are eligible.

Students, faculty, and staff that do not get the booster will be considered non-compliant with Michigan State University's vaccine directives.

Those with religious or medical exemptions will continue to be exempt from the booster requirement update. Online-only students will be able to request an exemption for the 2022 semester.

What are the current COVID-19 protocols at MSU?

The COVID-19 protocols for Michigan State University, as found on the Together We Will website include:

Mandatory face masks in all MSU campus buildings and facilities in the state.

All students, faculty, and staff are required to have a COVID-19 vaccine. Exemptions can be made for medical and religious reasons and online-only students.

Source: Michigan State University