When Michigan State University’s Confucius Institute Closes This Year Watch Out Elementary Schools

Back in June of 2018, I wrote the following:

Have you heard of the Confucius Institute? There are approximately 100 of them in universities across the United States and four of them are in the great state of Michigan:

In fact, I originally wrote about the Confucius Institute back on January 17th, 2018.

Did you know that the FBI has identified the Confucius Institutes “as cover for Chinese intelligence and influence operations?

A Chinese Politburo standing member, Li Changchu, stated in a 2011 speech:

“The Confucius Institute is an appealing brand for expanding our culture abroad...It has made an important contribution toward improving our soft power. The ‘Confucius’ brand has a natural attractiveness. Using the excuse of teaching Chinese language, everything looks reasonable and logical.”

In 2009 Li Changchu actually stated that Confucius Institutes are an:

“important part of China’s overseas propaganda set-up”

Politico has reported on this infiltration and has found that the Confucius Institute is a Chinese government-funded educational institution that is supposed to teach Chinese language, culture and history. This Confucius Institute is overseen by a branch of the Chinese Ministry of Education known commonly as Hanban,

Now the Washington Free Beacon is reporting that these American universities are refusing to cut ties with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and though they may be locking their doors at the Universities, those Universities are shifting those CCP resources to K-12 programs. Last year our State department declared Confucius Institutes as a “propaganda” arm of the CCP. With that in mind, why would these universities help the CCP infiltrate our K-12 schools?

Could this be happening in Michigan?

The Washington Free Beacon reported that:

“When Michigan State University's Confucius Institute closes this year, the school plans to transfer the program's resources "to other areas within the university" so as to "benefit K-12 students and teachers who would not otherwise have these learning options available in their schools”

They went on to write:

“In addition to shifting resources from universities to elementary and high school classrooms, China has found ways to maintain a foothold at universities that have closed their Confucius Institutes. Several universities have sought out partnerships with Chinese "sister schools" to replace their Confucius Institutes.”

In China, the CCP controls everything, shifting from the Confucius Institutes to “sister schools” changes nothing at all. That would be like changing a name from “Global Warming” to “Climate Change” and expecting that you will fool people. Maybe that was a bad example because they did fool a lot of people, or at least they thought they did.

Michigan parents with school-aged children this is yet something else that you must keep your eye open for and certainly question your school if they allow this into the classroom or teacher's training.