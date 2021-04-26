Michigan State Women’s Golf Team Big Ten Champions

According to the Lansing State Journal:

The Michigan State Women's golf team is Big Ten Champions once again. The Spartans captured their third title since 2017 and sixth since 2011 on Sunday, finishing 11-under-par 853 (286-281-286) at TPC River's Bend, five shots ahead of the three teams in second place--Maryland, Nebraska and Michigan.

Congratulations to the MSU Women's golf team for another championship. Well deserved I might add. And now the MSU women's golf team will move on to the regionals.

The conference championship gives the Spartans the Big Ten's automatic bid to the NCAA Championships, which begin with regionals, May 10-12. The NCAA Women's Golf Championships selection show will air on the Golf Channel at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Here's my question, how many of these great MSU women golfers will end up going pro some day?

I remember many years ago when the Lansing area held LPGA golf tournaments right here in Lansing at Walnut Hills Country Club. I remember being one of the Green Tee announcers where I got to introduce many of the pro golfers at Walnut Hills.

I would announce their names, their accomplishments as pro golfers, and then they would tee off and play their round of golf. That was so much fun.

The Big Ten title is the eighth under head coach Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll (2001, 2007, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2021) and 14th in program history. The Spartans have won their last three Big Ten titles at TPC River's Bend and this year's 11-under-par 853 was the lowest of their three winning scores at the course.

GO GREEN! GO WHITE!