Michigan Statewide Virtual Job Fair Nov. 17th – 24th

The pandemic has hit hard. In every aspect of our lives. Especially how we work. If we still work. Where we work (from home).

A lot of people have lost their jobs. In most cases, it appears that a lot of those jobs won't be coming back.

It's constantly in the news. How many people continue to file for unemployment. Will there be another stimulus plan to help those without jobs.

People are looking for work. Again, the pandemic has changed the way we do things. Some people are still showing up and applying for jobs. However, we're doing a lot of things virtually.

The next step to finding a job in Michigan is the virtual job fair. There is a statewide one happening August 17th all the way through November 24th (right before Thanksgiving).

Back To Michigan is a virtual career event.

9 regions around the state will host Back To Michigan, a series of virtual networking events where people interested in relocating to Michigan, and current residents who are unemployed, will be able to speak directly with hiring employers. (Back To Michigan)

TUESDAY November 17, 2020 3:00-7:00 PM Upper Peninsula

WEDNESDAY November 18, 2020 3:00-7:00 PM Northwest Lower Peninsula

THURSDAY November 19, 2020 3:00-7:00 PM Detroit/Flint

MONDAY November 23, 2020 3:00-7:00 PM Great Lakes Bay & Central Michigan

TUESDAY November 24, 2020 3:00-7:00 PM Northeast Lower Peninsula

For a complete list of event details and to register click here. (Back To Michigan)

These are virtual events. You'll be able to chat online with representatives from any location. You are encouraged to explore opportunities in your region or others. And you're encouraged to register and set up an account to be able to do so before hand. Here's another handy how to video.