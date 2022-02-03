Open Letter To Michigan Shoppers: WHY ARE YOU DOING THIS?

Dear Michiganders:

I'm telling you right now that as a member of the entertainment field and also a part of the local media, I am no longer taking the blame for your inability to grasp the concept that one small snowstorm is not going to be the end of the world. I'm sick and tired of people too lazy to practice real critical thinking, blaming the "media" for working their butts off to help prepare you for a major winter storm, only for it to be turned around on us like we told you to go to the store and drain the shelves. I'm no longer accepting that as a real answer.

I'm not going to give the gentleman the satisfaction of being on this platform, but I spent 10 minutes of my life I'll never get back explaining that this impacts me just as much as it does them, so why would I want to do this to myself? The SAME exact thing happened in early 2020 at the beginning stages of the pandemic. I needed some kind of bread, and I'm not even a bread eater regularly, and out of 3 Meijer stores the only kind of bread they had was exactly one package of onion rolls.

You need to stop blaming your local media who is here SPECIFICALLY to serve you, our community, the community WE also live in. If you're sick of people panic shopping, pointing a finger at those who are trying to help you won't solve the problem. There are organizations out there with an agenda, but it's YOUR responsibility to separate them from us. We are not the same. Further more, this isn't even about us. Look at what you're doing to the community. People wanting to regular grocery shopping for the week can't find essentials because of you.

This was the scene at the Meijer at Cass & Groesbeck and neither me nor any of my constituents told anyone to do this, so stop blaming "us."

✌️Dueces✌️