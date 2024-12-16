Michigan Stores That Will Be Open on Christmas Day

The world doesn't stop turning on December 25. Things come up or items end up forgotten and you find yourself headed to the store.

Thankfully, many stores nationwide have made it a point to close their doors on Christmas Day to give their employees a day with their families away from the daily grind. But unfortunately, that can't be the case everywhere.

There aren't many places you can expect to see open during the holiday, so knowing which places are open ahead of time can be a big help.

If you find yourself needing to make a quick trip to the store on Christmas, there are the places you can expect to find open here in Michigan.

Walgreens

CVS Pharmacy

7-Eleven

Circle K

Speedway

It's not exactly a long list. Many of the bigger stores such as Walmart and Target, among others, will be closed. You can also expect these stores to close sooner than usual on Christmas Eve. The link below leads to an article that details all of the stores that will be closed on Christmas in Michigan.

According to Cheapism, each of these stores will operate with normal hours on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day except for Walgreens, which will have shortened hours on Christmas Day.

For both Walgreens and CVS, their respective pharmacies may close sooner than the store itself, so calling ahead may be a good idea. Similarly, store hours on Christmas Day may vary by location at CVS.

Of course, any of those last-minute items are likely to come with a slightly bigger price tag, so keep that in mind.

On top of that, it's important to be courteous to those who are working retail positions on Christmas Day. And after all, the only reason they are there is because you just might be.