Michigan Student Survived MSU and FSU Shootings

The Florida State shooting hit close to home for many Michiganders. No matter how different the sequence of events or the reasoning, unfortunate memories from February 2023 returned in an unwelcome fashion.

But the connections run deeper for a Michigan man who survived both situations.

Florida State Grad Student Survived MSU Shooting As Well

Owen Robinson, a music student from Grand Blanc, is enrolled in graduate school at Florida State University and was on campus for both shootings. He told a Tampa Bay ABC News station that in 2023, he was listening to a recital at Michigan State when the shooting began. When the shooting began Thursday in Tallahassee, he was at a rehearsal.

Robinson said in an interview that he's spoken with other students who have survived multiple shootings as well, saying that the fear this time was more immediate compared to the surreal nature of the first shooting.

Still, Robinson insists he'll complete his program at FSU.

"I came to Florida State because they have a great music program, and I wanted to continue to improve at the saxophone and music. I'm not going to let anything stop me from doing that. I think people should take the time to grieve and process, but again, I mean these people (mass shooters) are disruptors, and you know the most powerful thing we can do is keep moving and bettering ourselves."

Unfortunately, news turns around quickly. According to a report from WOODTV, a 14-year-old student in Kentwood was arrested Monday after an investigation into a threatening post made on Snapchat toward Kentwood Middle School. The teenager was arrested and taken to the Kent County Juvenile Detention Center.

