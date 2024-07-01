Study Says Michigan is an Average Summer Road Trip State

Many Michiganders are taking their summer vacations or are preparing to do so. For those staying in-state, a road trip across the Mitten State sounds like a fun and relaxing way to take some time away from the corporate grind.

However, one study found that Michigan is an average state to drive through.

WalletHub ranked the best and worst states for taking a summer road trip through and Michigan barely cracked the top 20 at No. 19.

Now, the study took into consideration costs, safety and the availability of attractions and activities along the trip.

Of course, we know that gas prices in Michigan aren't pretty, especially compared to the rest of the country. However, Michigan's low cost of living helped make the costs of the trip considerably, as did other factors that weighed into the category. This made Michigan the 13th-cheapest state to travel through, according to the study.

Safety is a problem Michigan would have a hard time avoiding. Property crime rates are high in the most populated areas, especially in the southeast corner of the state. On top of that, the state has a real problem with uninsured drivers. Because of the risk involved, Michigan was ranked as the 19th least safe state to drive through.

However, the one area worth disagreeing with the study is the attractions and activities along a summer road trip through Michigan. The study planted Michigan square in the middle at No. 25, and we just aren't buying it.

Michigan has incredible scenic views along M-22 and the M-119 "Tunnel of Trees" (which, yes, is more appreciated as the leaves change colors in the fall). But there is also the Brockway Mountain Drive in the Upper Peninsula and Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive at Sleeping Bear Dunes.

Plus, there aren't gaping deserts or forests in Michigan between destinations if you are bouncing from city to city in the southern portion of the state. The same can't be said for Texas and Florida, which ranked No. 1 and No. 5 respectively.

You can cross from one side of the lower peninsula to the other within a day and see plenty of great things in multiple cities. Then cross the Mackinac Bridge into the U.P. and find an entirely different world with even more to do and arguably better natural views.

Yeah, we aren't buying that Michigan is an average summer road trip state. There is too much to see and too much to enjoy between destinations. As long as you do your research and know what places to avoid and drive safely, a summer road trip through the Mitten State should be an absolute win for the whole family.

