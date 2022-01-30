He may no longer be a Detroit Lion, but if anything is clear this week it's that Michigan still has some mad love for Matthew Stafford.

As the now Los Angeles Ram sits just one game away from his first-ever Super Bowl appearance, Stafford is feeling the love and support from Lions fans that still consider him "theirs". Stafford, who played 12 seasons as a Lion, and his wife Kelly left a legacy of giving in Detroit that fans haven't forgotten, and it's continued on.

Just last week Kelly Stafford announced on her social media that the couple would be purchasing tickets to the NFC Championship Game for hard-core Rams fans, military members, and veterans that wanted to cheer on the Rams. Ticket prices were less than affordable, and the Staffords wanted to give everyone a chance to catch the big game.

One lucky fan who still cheers on Stafford ended up with an even bigger surprise. A.J. Ferenz of Muskegon, Michigan caught the attention of L.A. Rams fans when his girlfriend caught him on video as he watched Stafford hit Cooper Kupp on a 44-yard pass Sunday to set up a game-winning field goal. The video instantly went viral after being posted online and shared by ESPN and other media outlets.

Thanks to the video, and Rams fans celebrating the die-hard fan, the Rams organization stepped in to offer Ferenz a flight and tickets to the NFC game, which blew the super Stafford fan away, but that's not where it ended. Matthew Stafford himself has now reached out to Ferenz with a special message.

The L.A. Rams shared the video message, along with Ferenz's reaction, to their Twitter account. In the video message Stafford tells Ferenz he saw the viral video and appreciates the support he's received both in Detroit and with the move to L.A.

As for his attire for the big game Sunday, Ferenz says he had offers for Rams gear but plans to wear the same Lions jersey he had on in the now-viral video.

“I’ll be wearing the black Matthew Stafford jersey. People are saying not to wash it — keep the mojo on it", he said.

We're all cheering for you Matt!