Can’t Find What You Need At The Store? You’re Not Alone In West Michigan

Supply Chain... It's a term we've all heard plenty of times in recent months.

Unfortunately because of the Covid-19 pandemic and other factors, everyone is being affected.

According to Corporate Finance Institute

a supply chain is an entire system of producing and delivering a product or service, from sourcing the raw materials to the final delivery of the product or service to end-users.

I've read about these issues and seen them on the news, but recently I've experienced it firsthand when I go to my local Meijer or Aldi.

I was looking for a bag of frozen broccoli and there was none. I looked around for green beans and the same thing, they were all gone. I even tried searching for a bag of peas or Brussels sprouts and all of them were out of stock.

I asked on Facebook if anyone else was having the same problem, and I was surprised at how many things people were struggling to find at the grocery store.

Here Are The Top Items West Michigan Is Struggling To Find At The Store

Cheryl S said: Pineapple juice

Amanda R said: Mucinex

Terri S said: frozen potatoes

Brenda C said: canned biscuits

Tom B said: Orange juice

Amanda C said: 2-liter drinks as in Diet Pepsi and Wild Cherry

Terri M said: Cat food

Elizabeth A said: Chicken breast

Molly S said: Frozen peas

Barry P said: Razor blades

Renee S said: Arm & Hammer fabric softener sheets

Amber K said: It was cream cheese last week. But I finally found some

Brittany R said: Formula

Nikki J said: Juice boxes

Craig L said: Distilled water

Mary E said: Recently saltine crackers believe it or not.

Dana R said: Gatorade

Pat G said: Hash browns

Terri M said: Vanilla coffee from Starbucks

Jess I said: Egg noodles

Kelly P said: Fritos

Christian T said: Salad

Gail G said: Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls

Mary P said: Chicken nuggets

Melissa S said: Suzy Q’s…please tell me where to find one.

