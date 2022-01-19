Can’t Find What You Need At The Store? You’re Not Alone In West Michigan
Supply Chain... It's a term we've all heard plenty of times in recent months.
Unfortunately because of the Covid-19 pandemic and other factors, everyone is being affected.
According to Corporate Finance Institute
a supply chain is an entire system of producing and delivering a product or service, from sourcing the raw materials to the final delivery of the product or service to end-users.
I've read about these issues and seen them on the news, but recently I've experienced it firsthand when I go to my local Meijer or Aldi.
I was looking for a bag of frozen broccoli and there was none. I looked around for green beans and the same thing, they were all gone. I even tried searching for a bag of peas or Brussels sprouts and all of them were out of stock.
I asked on Facebook if anyone else was having the same problem, and I was surprised at how many things people were struggling to find at the grocery store.
Here Are The Top Items West Michigan Is Struggling To Find At The Store
Terri S said: frozen potatoes
Brenda C said: canned biscuits