Can&#8217;t Find What You Need At The Store? You&#8217;re Not Alone In West Michigan

Can’t Find What You Need At The Store? You’re Not Alone In West Michigan

Getty Images

Supply Chain... It's a term we've all heard plenty of times in recent months.

Getty Images
loading...

Unfortunately because of the Covid-19 pandemic and other factors, everyone is being affected.

Getty Images
loading...

According to Corporate Finance Institute

a supply chain is an entire system of producing and delivering a product or service, from sourcing the raw materials to the final delivery of the product or service to end-users.

Getty Images
loading...

I've read about these issues and seen them on the news, but recently I've experienced it firsthand when I go to my local Meijer or Aldi.

loading...

I was looking for a bag of frozen broccoli and there was none. I looked around for green beans and the same thing, they were all gone. I even tried searching for a bag of peas or Brussels sprouts and all of them were out of stock.

I asked on Facebook if anyone else was having the same problem, and I was surprised at how many things people were struggling to find at the grocery store.

Here Are The Top Items West Michigan Is Struggling To Find At The Store

 

📷 Meijer
loading...
Cheryl S said: Pineapple juice
📷 Meijer
loading...
Amanda R said: Mucinex
📷 Meijer
loading...

Terri S said: frozen potatoes

📷 Meijer
loading...

Brenda C said: canned biscuits

📷 Meijer
loading...
Tom B said: Orange juice
📷 Meijer
loading...
Amanda C said: 2-liter drinks as in Diet Pepsi and Wild Cherry
📷 Meijer
loading...
Terri M said: Cat food
📷 Meijer
loading...
Elizabeth A said: Chicken breast
📷 Meijer
loading...
Molly S said: Frozen peas
📷 Meijer
loading...
Barry P said: Razor blades
📷 Meijer
loading...
Renee S said:  Arm & Hammer fabric softener sheets
📷 Meijer
loading...
 Amber K said: It was cream cheese last week. But I finally found some
📷 Meijer
loading...
Brittany R said: Formula
📷 Meijer
loading...
Nikki J said: Juice boxes
📷 Meijer
loading...
Craig L said: Distilled water
📷 Meijer
loading...
Mary E said: Recently saltine crackers believe it or not.
📷 Meijer
loading...
Dana R said: Gatorade
📷 Meijer
loading...
Pat G said: Hash browns
📷 Meijer
loading...
Terri M said: Vanilla coffee from Starbucks
📷 Meijer
loading...
Jess I said: Egg noodles
📷 Meijer
loading...
Kelly P said: Fritos
📷 Meijer
loading...
Christian T said: Salad
📷 Meijer
loading...
Gail G said: Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls
📷 Meijer
loading...
Mary P said: Chicken nuggets
📷 Wikipedia Suzy Q's
loading...
Melissa S said: Suzy Q’s…please tell me where to find one.

World of Winter 2022

I had so much fun with my wife Lindsey checking out some of the amazing displays for World of Winter 2022 which has tons of great events in Grand Rapids now through Sunday, March 6th. Here are some of my favorite pictures I took.

30 Reasons Why Michiganders Never Wanna Leave

There are so many reasons why if you were born in Michigan, you'll probably never want to leave.
These are some of my favorite things about Michigan.
Filed Under: The Big Joe Show
Categories: Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top